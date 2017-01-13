Tracking stolen car leads police to 3 suspects in string of break-ins

Three suspects, two teen boys and a 16-year-old girl, were nabbed Wednesday afternoon after police tracked a stolen car traveling at a high rate of speed in reverse on Monticello Drive.
Police arrested Tyrone Demario Doner, 18, Quashawn Rice, 17, and a girl, 16, after a 2008 Toyota Camry was stopped Wednesday on Monticello Drive at Florida Drive. Each faces a series of charges ranging from motor vehicle theft to burglary and firearms possession. With charges pending, Doner and Rice are held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
In a report, police said the Property Crimes Unit learned about a recently stolen Toyota and used a tracking device to locate the vehicle. The car was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed in reverse on Monticello Drive about 1 p.m. Wednesday before it struck an unmarked police car. Doner was the driver of the car before the occupants fled on foot. The suspects were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
Inside the vehicle, police found a .380 caliber Walther semi-automatic pistol and a revolver, assorted tools commonly used to commit burglaries and other stolen property. Police said about $69,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered and returned to the owners after the suspects’ arrest.
Police said Doner was a suspect in two burglaries of residences. Rice was found with gloves after his arrest.
Charges for Doner initially included theft by receiving, theft by taking motor vehicle, reckless conduct, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, striking an unattended vehicle, reckless driving, two counts of possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools, two counts burglary and having no state driver’s license. He also faces a charge of minor in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor theft by taking.
Charges for Rice include burglary first degree, theft by taking motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement, misdemeanor theft by taking and possession of burglary tools.
Break-ins, thefts and recovered property
3351 N. Lumpkin Road , motor vehicle theft, recovered value $14,000
2473 Broadmoor Drive, burglary, recovered value $1,279
5038 Pierce Road, burglary, recovered value $4,270
20 Mason Drive, firearm theft, recovered value $300
3203 Knox St., tag theft, value recovered $25
Floyd Road and Forrest Road, motor vehicle theft, value recovered $30,000
2229 Ticknor Drive, motor vehicle theft, value recovered $20,000
5604 Valleybrook Road, burglary
5756 Mill Branch Road, burglary
1156 Hamby Drive, burglary
