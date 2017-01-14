Suspect charged in Arlington Drive shooting

A Columbus man was charged late Thursday in the shooting of another man on Arlington Drive, police said.
Martavious Hill, 19, was taken into custody about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Arlington Drive. He was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Hill is held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling more than $30,000 on both charges.
Police said Hill is a suspect in the shooting of a man in his right leg in the 800 block of Arlington Drive. Hill had several guns near the scene in the home where the shooting occurred.
