Residents lined up early to dump cooking oil and old medication

Thirty minutes before the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Water Works started collecting old medications and cooking grease at the Macon Road Kmart, Kenya Williams pulled up with an SUV full of plastic jugs filled with cooking oil.
“I don’t like to use my grease but so many times before I swap it out,” said Kenya Williams. “I use it to fry chicken and home fries.”
Williams was among the first residents Saturday for the event sponsored by the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, the Water Works and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. A similar collection was at the Kmart on Airport Thruway.
Williams said she kept collecting grease after she unloaded most of her used oil in August. “I always forget to go by here,” she said. “So I stack it up.”
Properly disposing of the cooking grease keeps the material out of the sewer system, causing clogs, said Gwen Russell, the Water Works Corporate and Community Program Coordinator.
“Whether it’s the toilet or sink, I don’t care if you use hot water, it’s going to get to a certain point and it’s going to gel,” Russell said. “It’s going to build up and eventually you are going to have an expensive mess.”
Collecting the used medication also keeps the material out of the landfill.
Russell said the Water Works was expected to almost fill a 250 gallon container from residents dropping off cooking oil. “One time, we had it filled and we had to put it in the back of the truck,” she said.
Beulah Skates of Columbus said she has always saved her grease to keep it out of the landfill.
“I always come here to get rid of the grease,” she said.
