Memorial fund set up for family of 3 children killed in Opelika fire

A memorial fund has been set up for victims of the Opelika fire that killed three children and injured their two young siblings, Opelika police announced Monday morning in a news release.
Authorities identified 11-year-old Zakihia Core, 7-year-old Atira Core and 5-year-old Karmina Core as the children who most likely died of smoke inhalation after the fire started around 4:20 p.m. Thursday at a mobile home on South Long Street. Their two siblings, ages 3 and 9, were airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham in critical condition, but their current condition is unknown, authorities said in the release.
Those interested in donating to the Core family are encouraged to contact any of the Opelika branches of Auburn Bank.
Officials said they are still working determine the cause of the fire.
