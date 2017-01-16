2 Men die in Alabama head-on collision

Two men died Sunday morning when their vehicles collided head-on in Macon County, Ala.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 65-year-old James Patrick Owens of Vestavia, Ala., was killed when the 2008 Cadillac DTS he was driving crashed into a 2008 Dodge Charger before leaving the roadway.
The second driver, whose vehicle caught fire, has not been identified.
The wreck happened at 4:50 a.m. on Interstate 85 between the 20-21 mile marker, a little more than a mile from Shorter, Ala..
The collision closed I-85 south bound for approximately four hours.
Alabama state troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
