Crime

January 16, 2017 12:36 PM

2 Men die in Alabama head-on collision

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Two men died Sunday morning when their vehicles collided head-on in Macon County, Ala.

According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 65-year-old James Patrick Owens of Vestavia, Ala., was killed when the 2008 Cadillac DTS he was driving crashed into a 2008 Dodge Charger before leaving the roadway.

The second driver, whose vehicle caught fire, has not been identified.

The wreck happened at 4:50 a.m. on Interstate 85 between the 20-21 mile marker, a little more than a mile from Shorter, Ala..

The collision closed I-85 south bound for approximately four hours.

Alabama state troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos