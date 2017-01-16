LaGrange police investigate McDonald’s burglary caught on camera

LaGrange police are searching for the two unidentified suspects linked to early Monday’s burglary at the McDonald’s on Commerce Avenue.
Authorities responded to the 146 Commerce Ave. restaurant around 4:40 a.m. to investigate the incident. When they arrived to the scene, they spoke with the business manager.
She told police she arrived at work around 4:15 a.m. and found the door open. She entered the restaurant and noticed that the safe was left open with several coins scattered on the floor.
Investigators said they reviewed surveillance video that shows two men enter the front door of the McDonald’s and head directly to the location of the safe. The suspects were seen opening the safe and stealing an disclosed amount of money before exiting through the rear door, according to a news release.
No detailed descriptions of the suspects were given. Authorities have yet to release any photos or video of the unidentified suspects.
