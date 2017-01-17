Teen arrested in Auburn for theft

Police in Auburn, Ala. have arrested 19-year-old Reginald C. Harvey of Auburn and charged him with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree.
According to a police report, the arrest was made on Sunday.
Police say an investigation concluded that Harvey was responsible for unlawfully entering a 2011 Nissaa Maxima and taking cash from inside.
It was at 5 a.m. Saturday that Auburn police officers received a call that a suspicious person in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Bragg Avenue. Officers were given the description of an individual seen pulling on door handles of vehicles in the parking lot. Harvey matched the description.
Harvey was taken to the Lee County Jail.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
