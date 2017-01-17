Auburn man arrested Sunday for November theft

Police in Auburn, Ala. have arrested 28-year-old Antonio M. Hutchinson of Auburn and charged him with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree.
According to a police report, Hutchinson was arrested Sunday for a crime that occurred Nov. 2, 2016 at a residence in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.
The victim said someone broke into a 2006 Nissan Altima and stole clothing.
Police say Hutchinson was seen on a video surveillance selling the clothing at a local business.
He is the Lee County Jail.
