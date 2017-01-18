Crime

January 18, 2017 11:28 AM

Columbus shooting leaves man wounded

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A man was shot Tuesday morning at the intersection of Enoch Drive and Shep Street, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.

The victim was treated at Midtown Medical Center and released, Columbus Regional Spokeswoman Jessica Word said Tuesday morning.

Officers said they were called to the hospital around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday after the victim arrived there wounded. He reported being shot at the intersection of Enoch Drive and Shep Street at 9:30 a.m.

No suspect descriptions were listed in the police report, and no arrests have been made.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

