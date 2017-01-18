Woman raped, beaten at Macon Road hotel

A woman was raped and beaten early Tuesday at the Quality Inn hotel at 3443 Macon Road, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
There is currently no information available about any injuries or her current condition.
In the report, a Columbus police officer said he was called to the hotel on Monday to investigate an assault that occurred there that day between 6:30 and 6:55 a.m. Further details about the incident were not released, but the report lists aggravated assault, rape, aggravated sexual battery and battery with physical harm as the offenses committed.
Police confirmed that no arrests have been made, but they have yet to release any suspect descriptions.
