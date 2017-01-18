Police seeking person of interest in hit-and-run that put deputy in hospital

Columbus police are seeking a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that sent Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Gribbins to the hospital in December.
Police are searching for Johnson Wade Yarbrough, a 40-year-old white man who is 6 feet tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
There is an active felony violation of probation warrant out for Yarbrough.
Police believe Yarbrough has information on the Dec. 8 crash on Interstate 185 in which Gribbins was struck by a four-door sedan.
In a Columbus police report, Gribbins said he was in the woods getting his brother’s dog when he heard a wreck on the southbound ramp near Williams Road around 9:36 p.m. He ran to the highway and used a flashlight to direct traffic around the vehicle that was stopped on the side of the highway after striking the guardrail.
That is when a vehicle came speeding down the ramp. Gribbins said he jumped out of the way to avoid getting run over and was clipped on the right leg, just below the knee.
Anyone with information about Yarbrough should call 706-225-4028.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments