Police seeking person of interest in hit-and-run that put deputy in hospital

1:13 Community leaders unveil $4 million expansion at Central High School Pause

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

1:58 Mother of shooting victim: 'They took my first born child away from me'

0:59 Street reopens after being closed 20 years

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states