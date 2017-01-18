Man allegedly found in Columbus with $2,950 in Ecstasy pleads not guilty

A 24-year-old man was found with $2,950 worth of Ecstasy early Sunday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Benning and Victory drives, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Charles McDaniel of Seale, Ala. pleaded not guilty to trafficking MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on the traffic charge, and rewarded bonds totaling $5,750 on the other charges.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer David Rogers said he was performing a traffic stop at the intersection of Benning and Victory drives around midnight when he came in contact with McDaniel. McDaniel was allegedly found with 29.5 grams of MDMA (street value of $2,950), .2 grams of cocaine (street value of $20), 5 grams of marijuana (street value of $50), one box of sandwich baggies and one black digital scale, according to a police report.
