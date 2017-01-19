Armed robbery reported at food mart on Warm Springs Road

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects involved in the armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night at the UR Choice Food Mart.
In a report, there is no mention of anyone being injured.
An officer was called to the business at 2116 Warm Springs Road at 9:09 p.m Wednesday to investigate the armed robbery after its alarm sounded. Further details about the incident weren’t given in the police report.
No one has been arrested in connection with this robbery or the burglary that occurred at the same food mart on Jan. 6.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
