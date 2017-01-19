Hearing continued for 19-year-old charged in Columbus shooting

1:26 Raw video: fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton Pause

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

1:58 Mother of shooting victim: 'They took my first born child away from me'

2:52 Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy

0:33 Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola

1:20 Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell