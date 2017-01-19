Hearing continued for 19-year-old charged in Columbus shooting

A preliminary hearing set Wednesday morning for a 19-year-old accused of shooting a man on Arlington Drive was continued for the following week.
Martavious Hill, 19, appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning to face charges related to the Jan. 12 incident that left a man with a gunshot wound to the right leg. His case was to be heard during the 9 a.m. court session, but that session started several minutes later than scheduled.
Attorney Stacey Jackson, who represents Hill, was in Superior Court for another case when his client’s case was ready to be heard before the court. Judge Michael Joyner continued it until Jan. 26. at 9 a.m.
Columbus police said the defendant shot a man around 8 a.m. Thursday at a home in 800 block of Arlington Drive. He was arrested in the 600 block about two hours later and charged with one count each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police said Hill had several guns near the crime scene.
Hill remains in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $60,000.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments