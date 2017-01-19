GBI releases 911 calls from Columbus man who died after police struggle

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released audio Thursday afternoon of the 911 calls made by the 30-year-old man who died a day after being involved in a struggle with Columbus police officers.
Hector Arreola made two calls to 911 before Columbus police responded around 5 a.m. Jan. 9 to what they described as a disorderly incident in the 700 block of Moss Drive. He was being taken into custody on the scene when he got involved in a struggle with the responding officers, whom Columbus Police Lt. Herman Miles identified as Mike Aguilar and Brian Dudley.
Attorney Stacey Jackson, who represents Arreola’s family, said Arreola suffered from head injuries and was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital the following day at 3 p.m., confirmed Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren asked that the incident be investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He wants the state agency to determine if Arreola’s injuries were from the arrest or a pre-existing medical condition.
About two hours after his death, Miles released a statement announcing that Dudley and Aguilar were placed on administrative duty as the GBI continues to investigate.
Officials with the GBI and the Columbus Police Department have declined to release any details, but Arreola’s family sent a statement to the Ledger-Enquirer Jan. 12 giving their account of the incident.
Rodrigo Arreola said his son called twice asking for help. He also said Hector Arreola’s mother, Connie Arreola, witnessed it as it played out for 10 to 15 minutes.
“He was scared for his life and for the safety of his mother,” said Rodrigo Arreola, after adding that his son was healthy before the incident. “Whether his fears were real or unreal is irrelevant. He was scared and crying out for help. Hector was not a danger to himself or others.”
In a call Hector Arreola made to 911 dispatch at 3:40 a.m. Jan. 9, he requested assistance at the Efficiency Lodge of Columbus at 1776 Boxwood Place. He said there were one or more strangers threatening his life.
He asked that first responders also go to his mother’s house, because he felt she was in danger.
“I feel like my life is being threatened,” Arreola said in a call that lasted nearly 23 minutes. “..I feel like I’m in danger right now.”
He called 911 again at 4:55 a.m. and asked that officers respond to 760 Moss Drive. He said his mother was acting “a little weird,” and he wanted to make sure she was fine.
“She’s just acting a little strange,” Hector Arreola said in a call that lasted nearly five minutes.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
