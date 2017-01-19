Deputies search for more remains after human leg found near Cossey Branch Creek

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies combed the banks Thursday along Cossey Branch Creek in Auburn, Ala., a day after a construction worker found what appeared to be a human leg in a trash bag.
Sheriff Jay Jones said investigators are searching for other remains after the limb was found just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. The leg was sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for analysis and obtaining identification.
“In our initial investigation, we aren’t clear on gender or race or anything of that nature at this point,” the sheriff said. “I guess we could offer speculation but that might be a little premature.”
The creek is along Lee Road 159 south of Auburn. The worker spotted the trash bag on the side of the creek touching the bank below the bridge. The worker goes to the bag and opens it up. “It does appear to be a human leg ,” Jones said.
With the Macon County line visible from the creek, Lee County investigators are working with Sheriff Andre Brunson. The Macon Sheriff said a 32-year-old man was reported missing by his family on Jan. 13. “We are hoping this is not our guy,” Brunson said Thursday.
Brunson said his office hopes the missing man is found and he returns home.
Jones said his deputies have no idea if the limb is related. “They are involved as result of that issue,” Jones said. “We are looking at all possibilities. At this point in time, we have no idea if it is related to the missing person or not. That’s a consideration in our investigation but we are looking at everything else as well.”
Jones said it didn’t look as though the leg had been on site for a long period of time. “It’s a fairly recent event from the condition of the leg as best we can determine,” Jones said.
In addition to Macon County, Jones said his office is assisted by the Department of Forensic Sciences and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
