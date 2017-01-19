Man described as “grandpa” accused of molesting 7-year-old girl

A Columbus man described by children as grandpa pleaded not guilty in Recorder’s Court Thursday to forcing a child to engage in sexual acts during visits to his home.
Tracy Donald Sylvis, 56, was charged with eight counts of child molestation and eight counts of aggravated sodomy of a 7-year-old girl. Police Detective Ron O’Neal of the Special Victims Unit asked Judge Mary Buckner to drop a ninth sodomy charge during the 2 p.m. hearing. Buckner ordered Sylvis held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on the aggravated sodomy charges and set bonds totaling $80,000 on the molestation counts.
O’Neal said officers initially were called to Milgen Road on Jan. 5 to talk with a person needing assistance about child molestation. The man said a girl had been molested at a home on Inverness Parkway near Old Moon Road.
The detective said the girl and an older boy stayed at Sylvis’ home since June 2016 on weekends. The children would be with Sylvis in his bedroom while his wife slept in another room.
O’Neal said the child and the older boy were interviewed separately Jan. 12 at the Child Advocacy Center. The girl said, “Grandpa grabs my hand and makes me touch it.”
The girl also talked about other times when she was improperly touched, including engaging in sodomy. The girl was told not to tell anyone about the incidents.
The older boy also talked about the girl crying and engaging in acts with grandpa.
Sylvis, who didn’t testify, was represented by public defender Charles Lykins. He questioned the detective about the molestation charges. The molestation counts are from the man laying on the child, he said.
The detective said the incidents occurred in December but the investigation is continuing. O’Neal said more charges may be filed against Sylvis.
