January 19, 2017 10:03 PM

Man, 64, dies after collision on Whitesville Road

By Ben Wright

A 64-year-old Columbus man died about three hours after his vehicle collided with another on Whitesville Road on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Bobby Lee Crowder Jr. was pronounced dead at 7:59 p.m in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. He also sustained a collapsed lung and a broken leg in the crash. Police and the coroner will meet to consider a manner of death before a decision is made whether an autopsy will be performed.

Crowder was in his vehicle about 4:48 p.m. when the collision occurred on Whitesville Road near the Headquarter Nissan dealership.

The accident remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

