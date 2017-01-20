Shots fired in LaGrange on Juniper Street

A man was shot at Friday morning at the intersection of Cypress Street and Juniper Street, according to a press release from the LaGrange Police Department.
The victim was able to escape without injury, officials confirmed.
Authorities said they were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m. Friday to investigate a reported shooting. When they arrived, they spoke to the victim about the incident.
He told police he was walking in the area of Cypress Street when an unknown black man between 18 and 20 years old started shooting toward him. The victim was able to run back to his home without being harmed.
Officials have yet to identify the suspect, who was last seen wearing blue jeans and red and black tennis shoes.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
