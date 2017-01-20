North Columbus burglary draws attention of local law enforcement agencies

A burglary of a home off River Road in north Columbus drew the attention of three local law enforcement agencies on Thursday.
A home in the 9000 block of River Road near Old River Road and Biggers Road had been broken into, said Maj. Gil Slouchick.
“We were patrolling the area and saw a broken window,” Slouchick said on Friday.
It is in the general vicinity of the Whitesville Road and Callaway Woods area in southern Harris County where two residental burglaries had been reported earlier this month. Personnel from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police patrolled the area Thursday after the burglary report. A helicopter assisted in the search.
“It is a fairly wooded area and it was there to give the officers an eye in the sky,” Slouchick said.
No suspect was spotted and there have been no arrests, Slouchick said.
“We have been paying attention to that area,” Slouchick said. “Apparently, burglars don’t have any problem with going back and forth across county lines.”
Officers spent much of the day Thursday working in the area. It took officers several hours to locate the homeowners and determine if a break-in had occurred, Slouchick said.
Earlier this month, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office described the suspect in the two burglaries it was investigating as a black man in his mid 30s to early 40s with grayish or black facial hair. The suspect was last seen Jan. 3 on Pleasant Valley Drive near Whitesville Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments