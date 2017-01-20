Columbus police: Two men found with 14 shotguns, $1,560 worth of heroin

Members of the Metro Narcotics Task Force discovered 14 shotguns, meth and heroin and more during a drug bust at 3108 Clarabelle St., according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Carl Edward Mack, 28, of Columbus and Tobias Marquez Edward, 26, of Augusta, Ga. pleaded not guilty to trafficking heroin, possession of a methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of Ecstasy with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Agent Ivan Rome with the Metro Narcotics Task Force said he initiated a drug investigation in December 2016 into “a subject while positively identifying Mr. Carl E. Mack.”
“During the investigation, members of the Metro Narcotics Task Force established two cases against Mr. Mack,” testified Rome, who didn’t elaborate on the initial investigation. “After conducting surveillance on Mr. Mack, probable cause was established to obtain a warrant for the individual.”
Rome said agents went to Mack’s Clarabelle Street home on Jan. 12 to serve the arrest warrant. They allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana and spotted two “marijuana cigarettes” in plain view.
Authorities said they obtained a search warrant before locating 14 shotguns, 7.8 grams of heroin (street value of $1,560), 2.4 grams of meth (street value of $240), 1 gram of powdered cocaine (street value of ($100), 38 Ecstasy tabs (street value of $380) and a digital scale in the Mack’s living room.
They also seized the 0.7 grams of marijuana (street value of $7.) they allegedly found in plain view before obtaining the search warrant.
Mack and Weaver were at the home at the time, according to police. They were arrested on the scene and charged.
Represented by defense attorney William Kendrick, Weaver faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both co-defendants were ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on the trafficking charge.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments