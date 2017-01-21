Homicide probe underway after more remains found near Cossey Branch Creek

The discovery of more remains near Cossey Branch Creek in Auburn, Ala., has led to positive identification of a missing Macon County man and a homicide investigation to find the killer.
Sheriff Brunson said deputies found more remains on Thursday and the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery were able to identify the missing man as Kenneth McKency, 32, on Friday.
“Now, it’s a homicide investigation,” the sheriff said. “We are thoroughly investigating this homicide.”
Brunson wouldn’t described the additional body parts but said deputies were able to get enough information from the man’s tattoos and fingerprints to make a positive identification.
The sheriff said he didn’t know if a search would continue in the area near the Macon County line. The creek is along Lee Road 159 south of Auburn.
A construction worker found what appeared to be a human leg in a trash bag near the creek just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Macon County authorities as part of the search for McKency who had been missing sinice Jan. 6.
A $1,000 reward was issued by CrimeStoppers after McKency was reported missing. With a homicide investigation, Brunson said anyone with information on the death of McKency should call the sheriff's office at 334-724-0669 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
