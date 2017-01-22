Crime

January 22, 2017 12:04 PM

Columbus police make arrest in Saturday armed robbery of Circle K

By Larry Gierer

Columbus police have made an arrest in an armed robbery at a Circle K Store.

According to the Muscogee County Jail, Christopher Burks, born in 1985, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, and obstruction of a police officer.

According to a police report, the store at 2233 Fort Benning Road was robbed at gunpoint around 7:15 p.m.

No other details have been released.

The investigation continues.

