Columbus police make arrest in Saturday armed robbery of Circle K

Columbus police have made an arrest in an armed robbery at a Circle K Store.
According to the Muscogee County Jail, Christopher Burks, born in 1985, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, and obstruction of a police officer.
According to a police report, the store at 2233 Fort Benning Road was robbed at gunpoint around 7:15 p.m.
No other details have been released.
The investigation continues.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
