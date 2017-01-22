Police investigate report of shots fired at Warren Williams apartments

Columbus police are investigating a report of shots being fired at Warren Willams Apartments.
According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to Ragland Court in reference to shots being fired in the area.
After a brief search, the officer was then sent to investigate a call saying shots were fired at Warren Williams Apartments on 12th street.
The shot were believed to be fired between 2:50 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning.
No other details are available at this time.
Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
