Crime

January 22, 2017 12:19 PM

Police investigate report of shots fired at Warren Williams apartments

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police are investigating a report of shots being fired at Warren Willams Apartments.

According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to Ragland Court in reference to shots being fired in the area.

After a brief search, the officer was then sent to investigate a call saying shots were fired at Warren Williams Apartments on 12th street.

The shot were believed to be fired between 2:50 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos