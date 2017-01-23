Columbus man allegedly kidnaps woman; emotionally damages 2-year-old twins

A pair of 2-year-old twin boys ran to Columbus police officers shaking with fear after a man kidnapped their mother and left them alone at their Pembrook Drive apartment, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Desmond Savante Grant, who was identified as the 23-year-old assailant, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and one count each of kidnapping, theft by taking motor vehicle, simple battery, theft by taking, obstructing a 911 call and driving with a suspended license. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on the kidnapping charge.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court.
Officer Braden Dobbins with the Columbus Police Department said he and other officers were called to a Pembrook Drive apartment around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.
Officials found the door of the residence open and the apartment in disarray. Inside were two 2-year-old brothers who were crying and shaking with fear, according to police.
“They were scared and visibly shaking,”’said a testifying officer, who described the boys as emotionally damaged but not physically injured. “They ran to us and hung onto our legs. We got them dressed and into the living room.”
Officers waited there for the arrival of the boys’ mother. Other officers were escorting her to the residence after finding her at a local KFC where she escaped a kidnapping.
When she arrived, the mother told police she got in an argument with Grant about another woman and told him to leave her home. The altercation allegedly turned physical when he grabbed her and pulled her out of the apartment against her will.
In an effort to stay in the home with her twin boys, she grabbed onto a mirror in the apartment. The glass broke and cut her right hand, causing two minor injuries.
She said she called 911 multiple times, but Grant would hang up on the operator each time. He took her $600 iPhone and car keys before forcing her into her 2002 Toyota Avalon and headed toward his mother’s home for some unknown reason, Dobbins testified.
He allegedly left the front door of the apartment open. The children were left in the home alone, according to police.
Dobbins said Grant was headed toward Buena Vista Road, but was stopped by a traffic light. He was slowing driving through the KFC parking lot to bypass the red light when the woman put the car in park and escaped.
Police said Grant the scene in the Toyota, which has a reported value of $5,000.
Arrest warrants were issued for Grant. The woman spotted him later that afternoon at an apartment complex near St. Marys Road with her vehicle in the parking lot. He was taken into custody that day at 2 p.m.
Represented by Columbus Public Defender Charles Lykins, Grant didn’t testify.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments