Gunman robs Liberty gas station in Opelika

Opelika police are searching for the unidentified gunman who robbed the Liberty gas station at 1625 Pepperell Parkway on Sunday.
The suspect, who didn’t injury one during the incident, was described as a black man who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
The store clerk told authorities the gunman entered the store wearing a blue bandana, black hoodie and dark pants. He demanded money from the register, and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or its Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
