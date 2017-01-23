Two Columbus teens plead not guilty to robbing, beating 15-year-old

Two Columbus teens admitted to robbing and beating a 15-year-old boy Friday afternoon in the 4800 block of Josephine Street, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
The co-defendants, who are ages 14 and 16, pleaded not guilty to one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm under the age of 18. They were denied bond on the armed robbery charges.
Columbus Police Detective Katina Williams said police were called to the 4700 block of Josephine Street around 2:10 p.m. Friday to investigate an armed robbery.
On the scene, authorities spoke with a 15-year-old boy who said he was walking to his aunt’s house when two of his friends spotted him on Josephine Street. They got his attention and started to walk with him, the victim reported.
The co-defendants told the victim to wait outside of a residence in the 4800 block of Josephine Street while they went inside, Williams testified. The victim agreed to do so, according to police.
“They told him he better not leave,” Williams told the court.
She said the teens came out of the house and robbed the boy. The 14-year-old allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and demanded that he put his hands in the air. He told the 15-year-old to give him his cellphone, according to police.
“He kept his hands in the air,” Williams said. “He was afraid to go in his pockets.”
The 16-year-old allegedly went into the victim’s pocket and stole his cellphone and cash. When he realized his phone was locked, he demanded the pass code, Williams said.
“When he didn’t give it up immediately, the 16-year-old grabbed him by the arm and they both started him hitting him in the face and head with closed fist,” testified Williams, who said the boy didn’t receive any medical treatment.
Authorities said the suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Columbus Public Safety Center, where police said they admitted to the crime during an on-camera interview with detectives.
The 14-year-old told police the victim owed him $10.
“They both seemed to be very remorseful what happened to the victim,” Williams told the court. “I don’t think they thought that the incident was a serious as it was.”
