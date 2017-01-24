Opelika police release photo of unidentified suspect in business robbery

Opelika police have released surveillance photos of the armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning at the Liberty gas station at 1625 Pepperell Parkway.
Authorities said the images released Tuesday morning show the unidentified gunman and the gray Ford Focus he left the business in after stealing money and a large amount of Newport cigarettes. He headed east on Pepperell Parkway after the 9:20 a.m. incident, according to the report.
The suspect was described as a black man about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing with a white bandana, according to police.
Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or its Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
