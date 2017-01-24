Man reports being shot on Talbotton Road

A man reported being shot Monday afternoon on Talbotton Road, Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon confirmed.
Columbus police were called to St. Francis Hospital at 12 p.m. Monday after the man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. His current condition is unknown.
Sheldon said the victim told authorities he was walking along Talbotton Road when he heard a shot fired from an unknown direction. He said he was shot in the left leg but didn’t see his attacker, according to police.
No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
