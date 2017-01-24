Columbus man pleads not guilty robbing Circle K at gunpoint

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director Pause

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

0:47 Branton Woods Drive homicide

5:24 Bobby Seawright's father shares what his son was like as a child

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide

3:08 File Video: Lawyers for suspect in 2016 triple homicide speak after initial hearing

0:33 Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer