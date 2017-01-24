Columbus man pleads not guilty robbing Circle K at gunpoint

A 31-year-old man accused of robbing the Circle K on Fort Benning Road Saturday night appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning.
Christopher O’Neal Burks of Columbus pleaded not guilty to one count each of armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, and obstruction of a police officer.
Authorities said Burks robbed the Circle K at 2233 Fort Benning Road at gunpoint around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. In a police report, there was no mention of injuries.
Burks was taken into custody later that day.
The judge ordered him held in the Muscogee County Jail. He was denied bond on the single count of armed robbery but granted bonds totaling $12,500 on the other charges.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
