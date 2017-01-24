Man and woman charged with reckless conduct after children left alone

A Columbus man and a woman were charged with reckless conduct Monday afternoon after children were left alone in separate incidents, police said.
Leslie Barber, 67, was charged with three counts of reckless conduct after three children, under age 5, were found alone at a Chesterfield Avenue home. Robert Shoffler, 35, was charged with interfering with public utilities and one count of reckless conduct after two boys, ages 8 and 7, were left at a Huffman Drive residence for about two hours.
Barber, who is retired, was taken into custody about 4:15 p.m. when she returned home about an hour after leaving the children, police said. She was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond. Police said one of Barber’s three children was 17-months-old.
Shoffler admitted to police that he left his son and a 7-year-old at the home. The unemployed man is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder ‘s Court.
