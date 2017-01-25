16-year-old pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Bobby Seawright Jr.

The 16-year-old charged in the Dec. 17 fatal shooting on Branton Lane pleaded not guilty to murder Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
The defendant received no bond and the case was bound over to Superior Court.
During testimony in court, police said 25-year-old Bobby Seawright Jr., was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Columbus Police Detective David Stokes said the suspect refused to give a statement, but a person told them that Oliver admitted to shooting Seawright in a parking lot.
That person did not witness the shooting, police confirmed.
Stokes said a weapon is visible in a video of the incident. A brief altercation occurred between the gunman and Seawright before shots were fired, according to police.
Stokes said authorities were called to the intersection of Branton Lane and Branton Woods Drive at 2:20 a.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting. Seawright was found lying next to his running car with a gunshot wound.
Lt. Greg Touchberry said Seawright had taken a friend home, and he was leaving the area in his vehicle when he came in contact with an individual who was walking down the street.
The suspect was described as a black man between the ages of 19 and 30 wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants. He appeared to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.
“This interaction led to Mr. Seawright stopping his vehicle near the intersection of Branton Lane and Branton Woods Drive,” Touchberry said in a news release. “Mr. Seawright was then shot and the suspect fled the area on foot.”
Anyone with information about the homicide or a black man walking in traffic or throwing objects at their vehicles in the area of Woodruff Farm Road to contact Cpl. DJ Stokes at 706-225-4242 or the 911 center.
