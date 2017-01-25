Suspect charged with murder after victim dies at Midtown Medical Center

Felton Davis, Jr., now faces murder charges in a Nov. 2016 case after the victim died at Midtown Medical Center.
Davis appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of Korby Berry, 31 of Columbus.
According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, Berry died Nov. 7, 2016, at 7:16 a.m. The cause of death is still pending while toxicology reports are completed.
Davis allegedly assaulted Berry on Oct. 28 at the Job’s House, a building that provides single rooms for homeless men and women in downtown Columbus.
In a report, police said they were called to the building to check on a stabbing when they found the victim. During a dispute, the victim and suspect, Davis Jr., were in a dispute that became physical before the victim was stabbed three times in the chest. Police said the suspect was armed with an icepick and ax during the assault.
Davis, 51, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. Those charges were upgraded to murder after Berry’s death.
Clara Fraizer, the suspect’s aunt, said Davis lost his left arm just below the elbow more than 20 years ago when he was struck by a train at Manchester Expressway and River Road. He has been disabled and only worked on odd jobs.
Over the years, Fraizer said Davis was the victim of a shooting and he is a target by some because he is disabled.
“If he can help somebody, he will do it,” she said outside the courtroom.
The case has been bound over to Superior Court. Davis is being held without bond in Muscogee County Jail.
