Sheriff Tompkins: Inmate found dead at jail was set to be released on Feb. 5

The 41-year-old inmate who officials believe hung himself Tuesday afternoon at the Muscogee County Jail was set to be released on Feb. 5, Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirmed.
Roger B. Tyler was facing criminal trespass, violation probation and disorderly conduct charges at the time of his death, which officials referred to as an apparent suicide. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, which the sheriff said is standard protocol.
“We are aware of a mental health history with this inmate,” Tompkins announced Wednesday morning during a news conference. “Our mental health people at the jail had dealt with him in the past, but my understanding, at this time, is that he was stable.”
Officials said Tyler was found unresponsive in the shower area wearing pants and a pull over shirt. He was there for about 20 minutes before he was found, Tompkins confirmed.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said emergency medical personnel were called to section 2 South of the jail at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday. Tyler was pronounced dead six minutes later, and his body was sent to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Tompkins said Tyler, who was arrested on Dec. 22, was scheduled to be released from the jail on Feb. 5.
