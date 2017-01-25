LaGrange man arrested for pornography involving underage female after images seen at high school

Police in LaGrange, Ga. have arrested a man and charged him with computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation.
The suspect is Mason Colby Herren.
A police report says that on Jan. 9 school administrators at LaGrange High School located what appeared to be digital images of underage juveniles on the cell phones of numerous students at the school.
The ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) unit of the police department was contacted and an investigation was started.
Police say that during the investigation, it was established that Herren, a former student at the school, had posted sexually explicit photographs of an underage female on a social media website.
Herren was arrested Wednesday.
The case remains under investigation.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
