Police need help to ID China Wok burglary suspect

Police seek help from the public to identify a man wanted in a burglary at the China Wok on North Lumpkin Road, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The break-in occurred about 5 a.m. Jan. 21 at 3473 N. Lumpkin Road. Surveillance cameras inside the business and outside captured images of the suspect rummaging through the cash drawers.
He was recognized by the business owner as a Hispanic man who has been to the Mexican Grocery next door.
He is wearing the camouflage shirt and possibly lives near the business. Anyone with information on the suspect’s name should call police detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4343.
Comments