Columbus police investigate home invasion on South Lumpkin Road

Authorities are searching for any possible suspects tied to a Columbus home invasion that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 2500 block of South Lumpkin Road.
In the police report, there was no mention of anyone being harmed during the 1:45 p.m. incident.
Columbus police said they were called to the scene around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to check on an armed robbery. Further investigation revealed that the home was invaded, but no suspect descriptions were given in the report.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
