Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting

Two women were arrested Wednesday afternoon in a prostitution sting in North Lumpkin Road area, Columbus police said.
Jennifer Lyn Searcy, 42, and Francis Qwendolyn Hannah, 46, were arrested at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with prostitution. Searcy faces an additional charge of possession of drug-related objects. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Members of the Special Operations Unit were investigating in the area of South Lumpkin Road when they came in contact with Searcy and Hannah, who allegedly agreed to have oral sex with an undercover officer in exchange for $15.
Police said they also found a glass smoking device in Searcy’s purse during the incident.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
