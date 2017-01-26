Crime

January 26, 2017 12:18 PM

Police search for gunman in Victory Drive robbery

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police are searching for the gunman who robbed a man Wednesday night in the 3700 block of Victory Drive.

No injuries were reported in the 7:40 p.m. incident.

Authorities said they were called to the 3700 block of Victory Drive around 7:42 p.m. to investigate an armed robbery. The spoke to a man who said an unidentified black man wearing a Chicago Bull’s jacket and black beanie robbed him.

An alert was issued for the suspect, but no arrests have been made in the case.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

