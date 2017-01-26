Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

A Columbus police officer shot twice at an alleged shoplifter during a chase Thursday afternoon inside the Walmart on Victory Drive, authorities said.
Sarah Robinson The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support

After a Thursday morning hearing for Angelo Short,42, in Columbus Recorder's Court, Miriam Short gave a statement thanking the community for their support. Angelo Short, 42, of Phenix City pleaded not guilty to stealing the vehicle from 83-year-old Peggy Gamble’s home and obstructing police during his arrest. Short is a “person of interest” in Gamble’s death, according to police.

Crime

Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

The man who has been identified as a person of interest in the slaying of an 83-year-old woman was seen driving the car that was stolen from the victim’s home, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Angelo Short, 42, of Phenix City appeared in court on theft by taking motor vehicle and obstruction charges. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges. In this video, Detective Stewart Carter of the Columbus Police Department describes the scene when Short was arrested by police.

Crime

Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. Mall spokesperson Annie Amies said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security. Modesto Police Department Lt. Steve Stanfield said his officers were not called to the scene, and did not receive any reporters of injuries.

Crime

Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

Eight firearms, $4,360 worth of narcotics and $2,400 in cash were found November 10, 2016 during a search at a Bernard Street apartment complex, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr announced during a press conference held November 15, 2016. Christopher Leonard Woolfolk, 33, Atoya Williams, 34, Antonio Cortez Sauls, 29, and Salita Nicole Byrd, 25, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Editor's Choice Videos