Police investigate armed robbery at Circle K on Macon Road

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects at the Circle K armed robbery that occurred late Thursday at 4410 Macon Road.
In the police report, officials indicate that at least two people were at the gas station at the time of the 11:52 p.m. incident, but it doesn’t mention anyone being harmed.
Authorities said they were called to the business around 11:52 p.m. Thursday to investigate the armed robbery, but no arrests have been made in the case.
The incident remains under investigation.
