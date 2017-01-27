Crime

January 27, 2017 12:45 PM

Police investigate armed robbery at Circle K on Macon Road

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects at the Circle K armed robbery that occurred late Thursday at 4410 Macon Road.

In the police report, officials indicate that at least two people were at the gas station at the time of the 11:52 p.m. incident, but it doesn’t mention anyone being harmed.

Authorities said they were called to the business around 11:52 p.m. Thursday to investigate the armed robbery, but no arrests have been made in the case.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos