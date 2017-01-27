Crime

January 27, 2017 2:24 PM

Peeping tom reported at Cross Creek Apartments on Steam Mill Road

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A woman reported seeing a peeping tom Jan. 20 at Cross Creek Apartments at 3911 Steam Mill Road, according to a report with the Columbus Police Department.

Authorities said they were called to the 3911 Steam Mill Road apartment around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate the incident.

He met with a woman who said that a man peeped into her residence around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 20. No suspect descriptions were given in the report.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Crime

