Peeping tom reported at Cross Creek Apartments on Steam Mill Road

A woman reported seeing a peeping tom Jan. 20 at Cross Creek Apartments at 3911 Steam Mill Road, according to a report with the Columbus Police Department.
Authorities said they were called to the 3911 Steam Mill Road apartment around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate the incident.
He met with a woman who said that a man peeped into her residence around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 20. No suspect descriptions were given in the report.
No arrests have been made in the case.
