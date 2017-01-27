Second teen charged in Ticknor Drive shooting

A second teen has been charged in the Nov. 15 shooting of a man on Ticknor Drive, Columbus police said Friday.
Nakedidrian D. Tarver is charged with one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault in a Nov. 15 shooting in the 100 block of Ticknor Drive. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Tarver joins Shayla Anderson of Midland as the second suspect in the shooting. Police were called to Ticknor Drive to check on a shooting that occurred about 2 a.m.
Anderson, 17, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants more than a month later at 7:23 p.m. on Dec. 21 . She was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, prostitution, felony possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime or attempt to commit certain crimes.
Police said the victim was shot with a .22-caliber pistol.
