Crime

January 28, 2017 11:18 AM

A woman, 23, is accused of stabbing boyfriend during dispute

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus woman was charged with aggravated assault late Friday after a fight with her boyfriend on Nina Street, police said.

Sharnay Moses, 23, was taken into custody about 10:41 p.m. at 1901 Nina St. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Monday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police said two officers were sent to the apartment building to check on a fight involving a knife. Moses was in a dispute with her boyfriend when the suspect stabbed the man in his rib cage with a knife.

A report on the victim’s condition was unavailable on Saturday.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos