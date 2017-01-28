A woman, 23, is accused of stabbing boyfriend during dispute

A Columbus woman was charged with aggravated assault late Friday after a fight with her boyfriend on Nina Street, police said.
Sharnay Moses, 23, was taken into custody about 10:41 p.m. at 1901 Nina St. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Monday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said two officers were sent to the apartment building to check on a fight involving a knife. Moses was in a dispute with her boyfriend when the suspect stabbed the man in his rib cage with a knife.
A report on the victim’s condition was unavailable on Saturday.
