Officer’s efforts led to recovery of $30,000 worth of stolen property

An investigation that required several weeks of hard work led to Columbus police recovering about $30,000 worth of property and recognizing the officer at the center of the probe.
Patrol Cpl. William Thornton was named the Columbus Police Department’s Officer of the Month for December for his efforts the long-running investigation.
“His attention to detail along with his drive to see a case through to the end exhibits just some of the qualities of a great police officer,” his supervisor, Police Sgt. Mark Neal said in a release.
Thornton, who works in the Patrol Services Division, continued to answer calls on his beat and assist other officers while securing a warrant signed by a Superior Court judge in the search for stolen property. He interviewed victims, witnesses and possibly some suspects during the investigation.
The investigation led to police recovering property and returning items to its owner. Multiple theft cases were cleared through the investigation, including the discovery of a utility trailer found on the property.
“This type of proactive work is to be commended and is exemplary, making him a valuable asset to this department and to the city of Columbus,” Neal said.
The department also recognized Amber Dykes as Employee of the Month for spreading holiday cheer throughout the department by setting up Christmas decorations.
