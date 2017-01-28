Fourth Opelika child dies from injuries in Jan. 12 house fire

More than two weeks after a fire claimed the lives of three sisters in an Opelika, Ala., house fire, a fourth child died Friday night at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Bryson Core, 3, was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. , Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Saturday in a release. The coroner earlier identified three sisters, Zakihia Core, 11; Atira Core, 7; and Karmina Core, 5, as victims in the Jan. 12 fire.
Keiyonna Core, 9, is now the lone survivor from the deadly fire and she remains hospitalized.
The fire ignited about 4:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Long Street in Opelika where five children ages 3-11 were believed to be trapped. Firefighters rescued all five children from the burning home and they were taken to East Alabama Medical Center .
The 3-year-old and 9-year-old were later airlifted to Children’s Hospital.
The three sisters were pronounced dead of their injuries in the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center.
The fire was investigated by the Opelika Fire Department and the Opelika Police Department to determine a cause of the fire.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
