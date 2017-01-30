Police: Columbus child suffers injury after mother intentionally wrecked car

A 2-year-old boy was left with a head injury and split tongue after his mother intentionally crashed into a man’s vehicle Sunday morning on Samson Avenue, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Porsha Lashone Davis, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count each of reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to property, no state license, no proof of insurance, striking a fixed object, failure to use the proper child restraint and seat belt violation.
Authorities were called to Samson Avenue around 11:20 a.m. Sunday to investigate a crash with injures. Police a 2005 Pontiac G6 and a 2004 Ford Explorer with wrecked with extensive damage at the intersection of Samson Avenue and Ninth Street.
Davis told first responders that she was driving with her 2-year-old son in the car when the Pontiac crashed. His tongue split and he “struck his head on the inside of the vehicle” during the wreck, police said.
“The child was conscious and aware of his surroundings on the scene and at the time of this report,” the testifying officer said. “He was seen by two different doctors at the medical center, one in reference to repairing his tongue. He was going to need to be sedated in order to stitch his tongue back together, which was some time yesterday.”
The boy was released from the hospital and placed into his father’s custody.
Davis’ ex-boyfriend said she came to his home around 11 a.m. Sunday to pick up her son and got into an argument with a man there. She placed her son into the front seat without a child’s safety seat before throwing a rock at the Ford he owned, authorities testified.
Police said it’s unclear if the rock she allegedly threw struck his vehicle.
Afterward, Davis allegedly left the area and headed south toward Ninth Street. She made a u-turn and headed north toward Samson Avenue at a high-rated speed, police said.
“(The victim) stated he was standing in front of the rear of his vehicle watching Ms. Davis,” the testifying officer said. “According to the victim, he believes Davis was attempting to run him over with her vehicle, so he jumped out of the way.”
Davis rear-ended the Ford, causing more than $1,500 in damages, the victim reported.
A neighbor told police he was on the scene said she saw the two arguing, and she believes that Davis intentionally struck the Ford. She disputed the victim’s claim that he was near the vehicle at the time of the crash, which police said drove them to charge her with second-degree criminal damage to property instead of aggravated assault.
Davis told authorities on the scene that she headed back to the residence to get a car seat when a woman threw a beer bottle at her car. Initially, she allegedly told police that she swerved to miss the bottle. Then she changed her account of the incident and told them the bottle distracted her, causing her foot to slip, officials said.
She told the court she was headed back to the residence to retrieve a car seat for the 2-year-old when the woman threw the beer bottle and her foot slipped.
“When I tried to go and get the seat, my feet got off the thing and I hit the back of the vehicle,” the defendant said in court.
Judge Michael Joyner ordered her held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $6,365 on all charges aside from the striking a fixed object charge. She sentenced to 10 days suspended upon the payment of $150.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
