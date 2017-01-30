Doctor with Phenix City practice pleads in ‘pill mill’ case

A LaGrange, Ga., doctor who ran a medical practice in Phenix City has pleaded guilty to federal charges alleging he ran a “pill mill” illegally selling painkillers.
Dr. Robert M. Ritchea, 54, pleaded to conspiring to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance, said U.S. Attorney George L. Beck Jr., who described a pill mill as “a medical clinic created to dispense controlled substances inappropriately, unlawfully, and for non-medical reasons.”
Court documents say Ritchea ran a family practice in Phenix City where he wrote prescriptions for controlled substances such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, and hydromorphone, “knowing that his patients did not actually need the drugs prescribed,” Beck wrote in a news release.
Ritchea laundered his profits by purchasing hydromorphone and hydrocodone straight from the a drug manufacturer and selling the pills at his medical practice.
“This was necessary to keep his ‘pill mill’ operational since many pharmacists in and around Phenix City refused to fill the illegitimate and unlawful prescriptions Dr. Ritchea wrote,” Beck said.
Ritchea faces up to 20 years in prison plus fines.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments