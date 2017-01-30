2 arrested on drug charges in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Opelika, Ala. says Jamarcus Lamartinez Smith, 30, of Auburn, Ala. was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 1st degree, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, tampering with physical evidence and promoting prison contraband 2nd degree.
Also arrested Monday was Angelita Patrice Cain, 28, of Auburn, Ala. She was charged with possession of marijuana 1st degree and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
No other details were available.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
