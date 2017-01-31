Teen pleads not guilty in Arlington Drive shooting that wounded man

2:45 What's Columbus 2025? We've got the answer. Pause

3:12 Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey addresses the Lighthouse Brigade JROTC Military Ball

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:50 Gus Malzahn discusses Rhett Lashlee's departure

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

13:17 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Josh McKoon

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

4:41 Church sign goes viral

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold