Teen pleads not guilty in Arlington Drive shooting that wounded man

A 19-year-old pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in Columbus Recorder’s Court to the Jan. 12 shooting on Arlington Drive that left one man wounded.
Martavious Hill, who was identified as the shooter, faces one count each of aggravated assault and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $7,500.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Authorities said Hill shot a man in the right leg at a home in the 800 block of Arlington Drive. Hill had several guns near the scene, according to police.
The defendant was taken into custody in the 600 block of Arlington Drive about two hours after the shooting.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments